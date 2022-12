TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look back at the Florida State Seminoles thrilling win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl, close the book on the 2022 season and look ahead to a much anticipated 2023 for the ‘Noles.

