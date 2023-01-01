Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 1

The new year started with fog and cooler temperatures, but better rain chances are in the forecast by mid week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was reported over most of the area Sunday morning with visibility as low as near zero miles. A dense fog advisory was in effect through noon Sunday. The sky will clear to partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs from the lower 70s near the coast to near 80 inland.

The pattern will repeat itself with dense fog a concern again for at least two more nights. Rain chances will be at 10% Monday but increase to near 30% Tuesday ahead of another storm system that’s forecast to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The higher rain chances will be Tuesday night through Wednesday. Highs both days will be 70s both days with lows in the lower 60s.

Lower rain chances and clearing will take place throughout Thursday with highs in the 70s and the morning low near 60.

After the cold front passes, rain chances will be near zero with abundant sunshine and near-normal temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 60s Friday and Saturday with lows from near 40 to the lower 40s.

