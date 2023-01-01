Tallahassee residents ring in new year with ‘Countdown Downtown’

Fireworks at Cascades Park
Fireworks at Cascades Park(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people in Tallahassee got an early start to their New Year’s Eve celebrations, gathering in Cascades Park for the city’s annual ‘Countdown Downtown.’

The event included fireworks, food trucks, photo booths and a performance by Tallahassee Nights Live.

It lasted from 6 to 10 p.m., allowing people to have their own New Year’s celebrations after—or for the early birds—giving them time to get home before 2023.

“I’m gonna try to stay up til midnight,” said one attendee, Virginia Brown, laughing.

Many, like Paris Ellis, are looking forward to what’s to come in the new year.

“A new year is coming in, and so many new things are gonna happen,” Ellis said. “I turned 82 in October and I’m just happy that I survived the pandemic and everything. And I’m just happy.”

Some crafted their New Year’s resolutions, while others took stock of memories made in 2022.

“Just reflecting on the old year and then moving forward from it,” Mike Goldstein said. “So maybe you made some past mistakes you want to amend for, but it’s just cool to kind of move forward.”

