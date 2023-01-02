21-vehicle crash leaves three dead on I-75 in Columbia County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight pileup involving dozens of vehicles on I-75 in North Central Florida claimed three lives, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

In a press release issued Sunday night, FHP said 21 vehicles were involved in the crash near Mile Marker 414 in Columbia County just after 12:40 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“Due to the complex scene, the roadway was closed for several hours,” FHP wrote.

The interstate was back open by 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

FHP didn’t provide any other details about what happened, but indicated the investigation was ongoing.

