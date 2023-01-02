21-vehicle crash leaves three dead on I-75 in Columbia County
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight pileup involving dozens of vehicles on I-75 in North Central Florida claimed three lives, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
In a press release issued Sunday night, FHP said 21 vehicles were involved in the crash near Mile Marker 414 in Columbia County just after 12:40 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
“Due to the complex scene, the roadway was closed for several hours,” FHP wrote.
The interstate was back open by 7:40 p.m. Sunday.
FHP didn’t provide any other details about what happened, but indicated the investigation was ongoing.
