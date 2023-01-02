Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was a concern again Monday morning with visibility as low as zero miles in some locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia. A dense fog advisory was in effect for the entire area until 10 a.m. Monday. The fog is anticipated to dissipate by noon and lead to a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a 10% chance of an isolated shower.

The fog will likely return Tuesday morning with morning lows in the 60s. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s with more cloud coverage ahead of a storm system that’s anticipated to approach the area. Rain chances overall will be at 30% with the best odds near the Apalachicola River and the Alabama-Georgia line.

Rain chances will increase through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain chances will be at 80% Wednesday along with a level 1 (out of 5) risk of severe weather for most of the viewing area. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will slowly drop Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain chances Thursday will be at 30% with a clearing sky during the day.

The weather will be drier and cooler with temperatures closer to normal. Highs will be in the 60s Friday through Sunday with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

