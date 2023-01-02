Chef Ashley makes Baked Ranch Lemon Pepper Wings

Cooking Healthy With Ashley Douglas.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cooking healthy with Chef Ashley Douglas.

Chef Ashley introduced a healthy wing recipe: Baked Ranch Lemon Pepper Wings.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs chicken wings
  • 1 cup fresh parsley
  • 1 tbsp fresh cilantro
  • 2 stems of thyme (leaves only)
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1 tbsp of butter
  • 1 tbsp onion powder
  • 2 tbsp adobo all-purpose seasoning
  • 1/2 tbsp lemon pepper
  • 1 ranch powder
  • 1 whole garlic (roasted)

Instructions:

  • Roasted garlic instructions: cut whole garlic in half. Drizzle olive oil on the garlic, then wrap in aluminum foil. Bake in a 400° oven for 30 minutes.
  • Wash and clean chicken wings. Pat them dry with a paper towel, then place them in a baking pan. Place the pan of chicken in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.
  • Take a blender, then add olive oil, roasted garlic, parsley, cilantro and thyme. Blend for 1 to 2 minutes or until well blended.
  • Take the pan of wings out of the refrigerator. Pour the blended seasoning mix onto the wings. Then add onion powder and adobo all-purpose seasoning.
  • Mix it all in well, then place the pan of wings uncovered in a 375° oven. Bake the wings for 1 hour and 20 minutes.
  • Melt the butter, then mix in the lemon pepper. Pour the lemon pepper butter over the wings, then top them off with the ranch powder. Enjoy!

