Chef Ashley makes Baked Ranch Lemon Pepper Wings
Published: Jan. 2, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cooking healthy with Chef Ashley Douglas.
Chef Ashley introduced a healthy wing recipe: Baked Ranch Lemon Pepper Wings.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs chicken wings
- 1 cup fresh parsley
- 1 tbsp fresh cilantro
- 2 stems of thyme (leaves only)
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp of butter
- 1 tbsp onion powder
- 2 tbsp adobo all-purpose seasoning
- 1/2 tbsp lemon pepper
- 1 ranch powder
- 1 whole garlic (roasted)
Instructions:
- Roasted garlic instructions: cut whole garlic in half. Drizzle olive oil on the garlic, then wrap in aluminum foil. Bake in a 400° oven for 30 minutes.
- Wash and clean chicken wings. Pat them dry with a paper towel, then place them in a baking pan. Place the pan of chicken in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.
- Take a blender, then add olive oil, roasted garlic, parsley, cilantro and thyme. Blend for 1 to 2 minutes or until well blended.
- Take the pan of wings out of the refrigerator. Pour the blended seasoning mix onto the wings. Then add onion powder and adobo all-purpose seasoning.
- Mix it all in well, then place the pan of wings uncovered in a 375° oven. Bake the wings for 1 hour and 20 minutes.
- Melt the butter, then mix in the lemon pepper. Pour the lemon pepper butter over the wings, then top them off with the ranch powder. Enjoy!
