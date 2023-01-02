Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Ravensview Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot Sunday night on Ravensview Drive.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

LCSO has not named any suspects at the time of this article.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation, you are urged to call LCSO’s Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300. Or you can call the Big Bend Crime Stoppers hotline at (850) 574-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

This is the first shooting in Tallahassee for 2023.

