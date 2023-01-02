Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s first baby of the new year was born Sunday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at 6:04 a.m.

His parents didn’t think they’d be spending New Year’s in the hospital.

“It’s a feeling that you can’t explain it,” said the new mom, Aubrey McCorvey. It’s surreal to be holding a child that is yours.”

Just hours before the clock struck midnight, Aubrey was celebrating New Year’s Eve with friends and family, when her water broke.

“I immediately call my mom and I’m like, ‘So this is what happened.’ And she’s like, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure that your water broke?’”

Three weeks before her due date, Aubrey was rushed from her home in Thomasville to TMH.

“We definitely didn’t expect that,” she said.

Many hours later, Robert Dean Perry III was born. His parents call him Trip for short.

His parents say they’re looking forward to a 2023 full of firsts with their first-born son.

“We kicked off the first holiday with him,” Aubrey said. “So, you know, getting to see him grow through Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Fourth of July, all of that up until Christmas and New Year’s the next year -- just seeing him and all of his first is something that I’m looking forward to pretty, pretty hard.”

Tallahassee’s second baby of 2023 is Kace Lawson. He was born at 10:30 a.m. at HCA Florida Capital Hospital.

