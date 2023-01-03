13 full moons will be viewable in 2023

There will be 13 full moons in 2023.
There will be 13 full moons in 2023.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – With the new year come 13 chances to get a look at a full moon.

The first full moon comes nearly right at the start of 2023 on Friday, Jan. 6. This moon is called the Wolf Moon, named after the sounds of wolves howling outside of Native American villages during the winter months, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It will be fullest shortly after 6 p.m. EST.

The next full moon, called the Snow Moon, will appear in the sky on Feb. 5.

The following full moons will also be viewable in 2023:

Worm Moon - March 7

Pink Moon - April 6

Flower Moon - May 5

Strawberry Moon - June 3

Buck Moon - July 3

Sturgeon Moon - Aug. 1

Blue Moon - Aug. 30

Harvest Moon - Sept. 29

Hunter’s Moon - Oct. 28

Beaver Moon - Nov. 27

Cold Moon - Dec. 26

For more information on the upcoming full moons, visit the Farmer’s Almanac website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shared on social media showing the multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County, Fla early...
21-vehicle crash leaves three dead on I-75 in Columbia County
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Ravensview Drive
The fog was back Monday morning. Meteorologist Charles Roop looks at what to expect for the...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan. 2
Parents Aubrey McCorvey and Robert Perry Jr.
Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH
Coree Leesburg picked up the hobby of electric unicycling last year when he was working...
Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler

Latest News

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Airports saw thousands of delays and cancellations over the holidays as travelers made their...
Flyers share holiday travel woes coming into Florida
One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania.
Officials: Deadly police-involved incident included 2 shootings
One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania.
1 officer killed in police-involved shooting in Pennsylvania