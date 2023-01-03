Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fog was not an issue like it was Monday morning for the Big Bend and South Georgia. Instead, the dense fog was an issue for locations closer to the Atlantic coast of Florida and Georgia. The clouds will remain for much of the day with only a slight chance of a shower. Highs Tuesday will be in the 70s.

Rain chances will increase to 40% at the most for the area with lows in the 60s. The rain odds will slowly ramp up closer to dawn Wednesday as a storm system nears the area.

A squall line is forecast to move into the Big Bend and South Georgia from the west to the east from the morning through the afternoon and early evening. It will also bring a slight threat of severe weather across the viewing area.

We'll likely see a lull in activity late tonight at some point, and while the severe threat won't completely diminish, it will become more isolated by early Wed. Expect activity to increase again by morning as the main cold front starts to move through. #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/GsmsMBP95t — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 3, 2023

Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky and a 90% chance of rain.

After the main line passes Wednesday evening, the chance of rain still remains until the front passes later Thursday morning. Lows Thursday morning will be in the mid 50s to near 60. Highs Thursday will be in lower to mid 70s.

Nice weather is anticipated later on Thursday and last through the weekend. A center of high pressure at the surface will keep the sky clear and cold air advection will bring near-normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 Friday through Sunday with lows from near 40 to the lower 40s.

There will be a slight chance of a shower on Monday with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs near 70.

