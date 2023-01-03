Chef Sergio Endara’s truffled roasted tomato soup

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara stopped by the WCTV set to show us how to make truffled-roasted tomato soup.

Truffled Roasted Tomato Soup

Active Time - 30 minutes, Total Time - 50 minutes (Makes six servings)

Ingredients:

2 lb medium fresh tomatoes

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 large, sweet onion

2 ribs celery

1 medium carrot

6 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon fresh oregano

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 cups reduced-sodium chicken stock

1 (8 oz) can of tomato sauce

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup basil leaves

1 tablespoon truffle oil

2 oz truffle pecorino cheese

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Arrange tomatoes, in a single layer, on a baking

sheet. Drizzle tomatoes with 2 tablespoons oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt;

toss to coat. Roast for 20–25 minutes until softened. Meanwhile, coarsely

chop onion, celery, carrot, garlic, and oregano.

2. Heat a large saucepot on medium for 2–3 minutes. Add butter, remaining 2

tablespoons oil, crushed red pepper, onions, celery, carrots, garlic, and

oregano. Cook 12–15 minutes, stirring occasionally until carrots soften.

Stir in stock, tomato sauce, vinegar, sugar, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt,

and roasted tomatoes (with pan juices) to pot.

3. Simmer soup for 20 minutes, then add cream and basil leaves. Puree soup

in blender until smooth, working in batches (to avoid injury, do not fill

blender more than halfway and do not seal lid completely). Bring soup

back to a simmer. Stir in truffle oil. Divide soup between serving bowls

and grate truffle pecorino over each; serve.

