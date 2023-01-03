DeSantis sworn in to start second term

Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday morning on the steps of the Old Capitol to formally...
Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday morning on the steps of the Old Capitol to formally start his second term. As he gave an inauguration speech, DeSantis said “freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State of Florida,” one of his major themes. A crowd of supporters fanned out in front of the historic building as DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and new Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson took their oaths of office. Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muniz administered the oath to DeSantis, who placed his hand on a Bible held by First Lady Casey DeSantis. DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist in the Nov. 8 election by nearly 20 percentage points, as Republicans swept races for state offices. He is widely viewed as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate.(AP News)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday morning on the steps of the Old Capitol to formally start his second term.

As he gave an inauguration speech, DeSantis said “freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State of Florida,” one of his major themes.

A crowd of supporters fanned out in front of the historic building as DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and new Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson took their oaths of office.

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muniz administered the oath to DeSantis, who placed his hand on a Bible held by First Lady Casey DeSantis.

DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist in the Nov. 8 election by nearly 20 percentage points, as Republicans swept races for state offices.

He is widely viewed as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shared on social media showing the multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County, Fla early...
21-vehicle crash leaves three dead on I-75 in Columbia County
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Ravensview Drive
Parents Aubrey McCorvey and Robert Perry Jr.
Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH
The fog was back Monday morning. Meteorologist Charles Roop looks at what to expect for the...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan. 2
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the killing of a Florida couple.
$10K reward offered for information in killing of Florida couple

Latest News

Trulieve employee injured in ‘small explosion’ at Higdon processing facility
Image shared on social media showing the multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County, Fla early...
21-vehicle crash leaves three dead on I-75 in Columbia County
The Storm Prediction Center placed most of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a level 2 risk...
‘Slight’ risk of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes Wednesday
What’s Brewing? Jan. 3, 2023
What’s Brewing? Jan. 3, 2023