Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to be sworn in for second term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be sworn in for a second term Tuesday.

DeSantis was re-elected in November after defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by more than a million votes.

DeSantis is scheduled to be sworn in on the steps of the Old Capitol at noon with an inaugural address to follow.

Inaugural ceremonies will feature the swearing-in of Lt Governor Jeanette Nunez and cabinet members Attorney General Ashley Moody, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and newly elected Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

