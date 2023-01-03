Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to be sworn in for second term
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:17 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be sworn in for a second term Tuesday.
DeSantis was re-elected in November after defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by more than a million votes.
DeSantis is scheduled to be sworn in on the steps of the Old Capitol at noon with an inaugural address to follow.
Inaugural ceremonies will feature the swearing-in of Lt Governor Jeanette Nunez and cabinet members Attorney General Ashley Moody, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and newly elected Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.
