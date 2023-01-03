Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to be sworn in for second term

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as his wife Casey applauds. Fort Pierce, Fla.,...
Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as his wife Casey applauds. Fort Pierce, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(Associated Press)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be sworn in for a second term Tuesday.

DeSantis was re-elected in November after defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by more than a million votes.

DeSantis is scheduled to be sworn in on the steps of the Old Capitol at noon with an inaugural address to follow.

Inaugural ceremonies will feature the swearing-in of Lt Governor Jeanette Nunez and cabinet members Attorney General Ashley Moody, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and newly elected Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

