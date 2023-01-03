Gov. DeSantis to take oath of office at Capitol Tuesday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hotels across Tallahassee and near the Capitol have rooms fully booked and preparations are underway at the Capitol as Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to take his oath of office at noon Tuesday for a second term as governor of Florida.

For the past 100 years, the first Tuesday of the new year has been when Florida governors of the past have taken their oaths of office.

Four years ago at his swearing-in ceremony, DeSantis talked about having an administration with a “compass facing north.” Now set for another term in office after winning his election by over a million votes.

At the ceremony Tuesday there will be a built out stage outside the steps of the old Capitol where the governor and members of his administration will take their oaths of office.

Slater Bayless works with the Advocacy Partners, a group that works with lawmakers and state officials, and said he plans on attending the inauguration.

“I think he’ll talk about property insurance, I think you’ll probably hear him talk about some of the environmental things that are very important to him, I think you’ll hear some of the mental health issues the first lady has championed,” Bayless predicted of DeSantis’ speech.

Bayless said it will be an opportunity for the governor to reflect on leading the state through hurricanes, COVID and more, but the focus will be the future direction of the state.

The theme of the speech is expected to the ‘The Free State of Florida.’

“It really is a celebration,” Bayless said. “The governor is the leader and that there’s a lot to be thankful for. It’ll be a nice time to reflect and to celebrate and then I know the governor and the cabinet will roll up their sleeves and get to work the next day.”

Bayless said even after an election where the DeSantis won by over a million votes, and with prospects of a potential presidential run in 2024 swirling, he expects the governor to focus on the work that he and his team have done in Florida and “he’ll let his record speak for itself.”

“I think what you’ll see here is what you saw in the election,” Bayless said. “A vindication that he’d lead that way and what I think you’ll see here is him talk about how far we’ve come and that there’s still more work left to do.”

After the swearing in ceremony, First Lady Casey DeSantis will give a toast to “One Million Mamas” in recognition of the 1.1 million women she mobilized in support of the governor.

The day of events will finish off with an inaugural ball at the Tucker Civic Center.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.