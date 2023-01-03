Leon Co. pastors pray for victim in deadly shooting

Mandrell said she and other pastors will be praying at the scene of every single shooting that happens in 2023.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that left one man dead. It happened Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in Western Leon County, less than 24 hours into the new year.

Monday afternoon, local pastors and community members returned to the scene to pray for the victim and his family.

“At the beginning of the year, you don’t want to think this is going to be the trend of the year,” said one attendee, Danette Mcbride. “Another shooting, another life being lost. Which means another family that will have to live without their loved one.”

The shooting happened in district two, which is represented by County Commissioner Christian Caban. He said stopping the violence needs to be a team effort.

“Having a community that does believe in supporting each other and praying for one another, I believe that’s just extremely important.”

As of Monday, LCSO had not released the victim’s name or any information about what led up to the shooting.

The organizer of the prayer event, Pastor Judy Mandrell, said regardless of the circumstances, she wants to send a message of unity and support for those impacted.

“We don’t know the family’s name,” Mandrell said. “We don’t know the shooter. We don’t know black or white. Only thing we know -- there’s another life taken.

Mandrell said she and other pastors will be praying at the scene of every single shooting that happens in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shared on social media showing the multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County, Fla early...
21-vehicle crash leaves three dead on I-75 in Columbia County
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Ravensview Drive
The fog was back Monday morning. Meteorologist Charles Roop looks at what to expect for the...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan. 2
Parents Aubrey McCorvey and Robert Perry Jr.
Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH
Putnam Drive Fire Response.
GoFundMe created for 91-year-old Tallahassee man after fire destroyed his house

Latest News

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as his wife Casey applauds. Fort Pierce, Fla.,...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to be sworn in for second term
Airports saw thousands of delays and cancellations over the holidays as travelers made their...
Flyers share holiday travel woes coming into Florida
Gov. DeSantis to take oath of office at Capitol Tuesday.
Gov. DeSantis to take oath of office at Capitol Tuesday
Flyers share holiday travel woes coming into Florida