Leon Co. pastors pray for victim in deadly shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that left one man dead. It happened Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in Western Leon County, less than 24 hours into the new year.

Monday afternoon, local pastors and community members returned to the scene to pray for the victim and his family.

“At the beginning of the year, you don’t want to think this is going to be the trend of the year,” said one attendee, Danette Mcbride. “Another shooting, another life being lost. Which means another family that will have to live without their loved one.”

The shooting happened in district two, which is represented by County Commissioner Christian Caban. He said stopping the violence needs to be a team effort.

“Having a community that does believe in supporting each other and praying for one another, I believe that’s just extremely important.”

As of Monday, LCSO had not released the victim’s name or any information about what led up to the shooting.

The organizer of the prayer event, Pastor Judy Mandrell, said regardless of the circumstances, she wants to send a message of unity and support for those impacted.

“We don’t know the family’s name,” Mandrell said. “We don’t know the shooter. We don’t know black or white. Only thing we know -- there’s another life taken.

Mandrell said she and other pastors will be praying at the scene of every single shooting that happens in 2023.

