Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 3

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for January 3, 2023.
By Mike McCall
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for January 3, 2023.

Three SW Georgia counties (Early, Miller, Baker) have been added to a Tornado WATCH until 9 p.m.

The threat is low in those areas, but not zero. The main threat for severe storms will stay well north and west of our area tonight and overnight. Areas of dense fog are likely again, mainly along and just inland from the coast.

Tomorrow, an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Big Bend and South Georgia, roughly from mid-morning over western areas, lunchtime in the middle, and exiting eastern counties by dimmer time.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our region at a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible. Welcome rainfall, averaging one-half, to as much as two inches is possible, too.

Cooler and drier air returns a bit on Thursday, but more noticeable by Friday and Saturday mornings, with lows dropping back to the 40s, then 30s, and highs in the 60s.

