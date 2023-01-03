School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole, police say

State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the...
State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A school bus driver in West Virginia was arrested in connection to a crash that sent six students to the hospital in September.

According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, was arrested Tuesday for DUI with a minor and DUI causing injury.

State police said Collie was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.

Officials said about 40 students were onboard at the time of the crash. Six students were injured and sent to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shared on social media showing the multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County, Fla early...
21-vehicle crash leaves three dead on I-75 in Columbia County
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Ravensview Drive
Parents Aubrey McCorvey and Robert Perry Jr.
Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH
The fog was back Monday morning. Meteorologist Charles Roop looks at what to expect for the...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan. 2
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the killing of a Florida couple.
$10K reward offered for information in killing of Florida couple

Latest News

Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails to win House speakership in 2nd round of voting
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
2 adults, 2 kids rescued in ‘miracle’ after car plunges off cliff
Four people were rescued after a car plunged off a cliff in California. (KGO)
4 rescued after car plunges off cliff
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ pleads guilty in Brooklyn subway attack
This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday