‘Slight’ risk of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A storm system that was centered over the Midwest and bringing rain and snow to parts of the United States Tuesday will also bring a low-end threat of severe weather to the viewing area on Wednesday.

We have a low-end threat of severe weather for Wednesday. We have the details on the threat as of Tuesday morning. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/1h3Dkxl3Fh — WCTV First Alert Weather (@WCTVFirstAlert) January 3, 2023

Most of the Big Bend and South Georgia was placed under a level 2 (”slight”) risk of severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center according to their day two outlook. The main hazards of concern were damaging wind gusts with stronger thunderstorms (winds 58 mph or higher) and isolated tornadoes.

The center of low pressure, centered over northern Missouri based on surface analysis Tuesday morning, has a southward-extending cold front attached to it that was producing a line of showers and thunderstorms in the Deep South. The potency of these storms prompted the SPC to issue a tornado watch for parts of the South on Tuesday.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee until 5 PM CST pic.twitter.com/yHfmUOrEDo — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) January 3, 2023

The threat will shift eastward Tuesday into Tuesday night. Guidance models continued to hint at reasonable, but not exuberant, amounts of wind shear, mid-level lift, and convective energy across the viewing area for most of Wednesday as the squall line passes through.

Short-term, high-resolution guidance models differ in the timing of arrival and duration. As of Tuesday morning, it’s likely that the squall line will enter Seminole, Miller, and Jackson counties between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday and move eastward through the rest of the viewing area during the day. For the eastern Big Bend and South-Central Georgia, the line of rain and storms will likely arrive in the afternoon and early evening.

The cold front will likely not pass through the area until early Thursday morning, which does leave a chance for some showers in the eastern Big Bend around dawn.

