Starbucks adds pistachio drink to winter menu

Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - Starbucks launched its winter menu Tuesday with a new offering: the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.

The handcrafted drink features cold brew with vanilla syrup, topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown-buttery sprinkles.

The new item joins a returning seasonal fan-favorite - the Pistachio Latte, which was first introduced in 2021.

The winter menu also includes the return of the Red Velvet Loaf to the bakery case.

