Trulieve employee injured in ‘small explosion’ at Higdon processing facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Trulieve employee was injured when a machine malfunctioned, causing a “small explosion” at a Trulieve facility in Quincy on Tuesday.

A spokesperson confirmed the information to WCTV, adding Trulieve officials are working to get more details on what happened, and the employee’s injury is non-life threatening.

The fire happened at the Higdon processing facility, according to the spokesperson.

