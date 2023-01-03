Trulieve employee injured in ‘small explosion’ at Higdon processing facility

A spoksperson said the employee’s injury is non-life threatening.
(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Trulieve employee was injured when a machine malfunctioned, causing a “small explosion” at a Trulieve facility in Quincy on Tuesday.

A spokesperson confirmed the information to WCTV, adding Trulieve officials are working to get more details on what happened, and the employee’s injury is non-life threatening.

The fire happened at the Higdon processing facility, according to the spokesperson.

WCTV is working to get more information on this developing story.

