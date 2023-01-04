65-year-old Wakulla man arrested for multiple counts of child pornography

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla man was arrested Monday for 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

In July 2022, detectives from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division started to investigate the home of 65-year-old Marc LaChapelle.

According to WCSO, they conducted a search warrant at his home in September 2022.

During the search, law enforcement found multiple electronic devices such as laptops, computers, cell phones and storage devices that were taken for examination.

During the examination, detectives recovered over 25 images of child pornography from LaChapelle’s computer. He was arrested and taken into custody.

