Jackson County man arrested for selling drugs to undercover police

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday for selling narcotics drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the officer purchased the drug from Torence Ali Clemmons.

After Clemmons left the parking lot where the exchange happened, a JCSO narcotics investigator conducted a traffic stop on him and discovered cocaine and a fully loaded concealed handgun.

According to JCSO, investigators also found that the exchange between Clemmons and the police officer happened about 200 feet from a church.

Clemmons was arrested and is being charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed firearm and selling Cocaine within 1000 feet of a Church.

Handgun and drugs collected during the traffic stop.
Handgun and drugs collected during the traffic stop. (JCSO)

