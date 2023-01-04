Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 4

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the a look at the drier weather that's on the way as well as the weekend forecast.
By Mike McCall
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for January 4, 2023.

The severe threat is over. No watches or warnings are in effect in our viewing area.

Showers will linger until sunset over eastern counties.

Quiet weather pattern returning tomorrow through the weekend.

Temps will turn cooler tonight with lows in the low 50s. Highs tomorrow in the low 70s with sunshine.

A bit colder Friday with lows in the low 40s and then highs in the 60s.

