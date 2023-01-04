Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner was shocked and saddened after finding a racial slur written outside her business in a spot normally reserved for chalk drawings.

The owner of Obsessions Gift Shop, Betty Proctor, was coming back from lunch Tuesday when she found the hateful message. She’s now leaning on the community to help turn that negative into a positive.

Proctor took to Instagram calling on all of her followers and anyone in the Tallahassee community to come out to Obsessions Gift Shop and write a positive message over the slur that was left outside of her shop.

She says she does not know if she was specifically targeted, but being an African American with a very visible business in Railroad Square., she could have been. For that reason, she did not want to show her face on camera.

Proctor tells us the response from the community has been supportive and she hopes it sends a message to whoever did this.

“I don’t want for something negative to be something that we fear. I want for us to be able to stand up to it and say something positive comes out of something negative,” Owner of Obsessions Gift Shop, Betty Proctor said.

Law enforcement told her they will increase patrols around the area and this incident is under investigation by Tallahassee Police Department as vandalism.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.