Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square

A Tallahassee business owner was shocked and saddened after finding a racial slur written outside her business in a spot normally reserved for chalk drawings.
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner was shocked and saddened after finding a racial slur written outside her business in a spot normally reserved for chalk drawings.

The owner of Obsessions Gift Shop, Betty Proctor, was coming back from lunch Tuesday when she found the hateful message. She’s now leaning on the community to help turn that negative into a positive.

Proctor took to Instagram calling on all of her followers and anyone in the Tallahassee community to come out to Obsessions Gift Shop and write a positive message over the slur that was left outside of her shop.

She says she does not know if she was specifically targeted, but being an African American with a very visible business in Railroad Square., she could have been. For that reason, she did not want to show her face on camera.

Proctor tells us the response from the community has been supportive and she hopes it sends a message to whoever did this.

“I don’t want for something negative to be something that we fear. I want for us to be able to stand up to it and say something positive comes out of something negative,” Owner of Obsessions Gift Shop, Betty Proctor said.

Law enforcement told her they will increase patrols around the area and this incident is under investigation by Tallahassee Police Department as vandalism.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trulieve employee injured in ‘small fire’ at Higdon processing facility
Arrested for 25 counts of child pornography.
65-year-old Wakulla man arrested for multiple counts of child pornography
Image shared on social media showing the multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County, Fla early...
21-vehicle crash leaves three dead on I-75 in Columbia County
Arrested for selling drugs to an undercover police officer.
Jackson County man arrested for selling drugs to undercover police
Pastors gather at scene of Sunday night's deadly shooting
Leon Co. pastors pray for victim in deadly shooting

Latest News

You may be familiar with 61-year-old Ambrose Kirkland, a champion for male breast cancer...
‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland
‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland
A Tallahassee business owner was shocked and saddened after finding a racial slur written...
Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for January 4, 2023.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 4