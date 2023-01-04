Valdosta Police investigating Tuesday shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people on Tuesday afternoon, according to VPD.

Around 2 p.m. on January 3, officers responded to an area around the 1700 block of Williams Street after numerous residents called about hearing gunshots.

Witnesses told police the victims were near a vehicle that was occupied and sitting in the roadway in the 200 block of East Alden Avenue when they heard the gunshots and saw the two victims running south in the 1700 block of Williams Street.

As officers were responding to the scene, residents informed the 911 dispatcher that one subject had been shot and was being transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

Officers were also advised that another subject who had been shot was in the yard of a residence in the 1800 block of Slater Street.

Police made contact with a 16-year-old male, in the front yard of a residence in the 1800 block of Slater Street, with an apparent gunshot wound to a lower extremity.

The officers immediately rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center.

Other officers responded to the hospital, where they located an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to an upper extremity. Both victims were treated at the hospital and have been released.

The investigation is ongoing while detectives process the evidence and speak with witnesses in this case. This appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau of the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

