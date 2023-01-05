‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Remembering a Tallahassee man who has touched the lives of many worldwide.

You may be familiar with 61-year-old Ambrose Kirkland, a champion for male breast cancer awareness in our area.

Ambrose passed away last week, he started his breast cancer fight twenty years ago making a mark on many throughout the years.

Caring, loving and a fighter are just a few of the many words that friends and family of Ambrose Kirkland would use to describe him.

“Most people when they find out they have cancer break down and cry. I didn’t I went to the store and got some beer. I guess I’m just different because I’ve always been a little bit outspoken and crazy,” said survivor Ambrose Kirkland.

That is sound from Ambrose Kirkland back in 2021, outspoken and crazy, a personality that Kirkland’s friends say he carried through the end.

“He lived his life the way he wanted to. He was hilarious. Even in sad times, he was hilarious,” said Kirkland’s friend Anna Morales-Black.

His niece, Adrienne Kirkland, said he gave a voice to many around the world, making sure they knew they were not alone.

“He brought them a source of hope and that they could survive this. Even though they lost their hair, they might have left them alone that there was still somebody out there who was thinking about them and talking to them,” said Ambrose’s niece Adrienne Kirkland.

Kirkland was among the fewer than one percent of male breast cancer patients.

He underwent a double mastectomy and his family said Kirkland would share his story with anyone who would listen.

“His thing was always if I can save one life, I’ve done my job. He saved countless lives, it wasn’t just one. He gave voice to people who thought their voice was silenced,” Adrienne said.

Anna Morales-Black is a friend of Kirkland and a two-time cancer breast cancer survivor herself, she said that it was his strength that helped her through.

“God says he gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers and that’s a soldier right there,” Morales-Black said.

A fight that the Kirkland family will continue on.

“He fought so hard to make sure that when he did pass and that his legacy would be one of greatness, one that would impact the world and I know for one as long as I live we’re going to keep on championing it,” Adrienne said.

A celebration of life will be held for Ambrose Kirkland on January 14th. The family is asking everyone to dress in pink and blue to represent the fight both men and women have gone through with breast cancer.

