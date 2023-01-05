Interview: Former Big Bend Football standout Jeremiah Brown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Big Bend high school football standout will soon continue his career in primetime, playing for Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado next season.

Jeremiah Brown, who played for Lincoln and Gadsden County High School, is transferring from HBCU power Jackson State.

As a sophomore this past season, Brown tallied ten tackles for loss and six sacks as a member of the Tiger’s defensive line.

Brown announced his intention to transfer late last month. He joined us during Thursday’s Eyewitness News at 4 to discuss the decision and what it’s like playing for the legendary Deion Sanders.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.