Interview: Former Big Bend Football standout Jeremiah Brown

Former Big Bend Football standout Jeremiah Brown stopped by Eyewitness News at 4 to talk about what it’s like playing for the legendary Deion Sanders.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Big Bend high school football standout will soon continue his career in primetime, playing for Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado next season.

Jeremiah Brown, who played for Lincoln and Gadsden County High School, is transferring from HBCU power Jackson State.

As a sophomore this past season, Brown tallied ten tackles for loss and six sacks as a member of the Tiger’s defensive line.

Brown announced his intention to transfer late last month. He joined us during Thursday’s Eyewitness News at 4 to discuss the decision and what it’s like playing for the legendary Deion Sanders.

