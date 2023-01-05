Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Weather conditions on Thursday were much quieter than what we saw on Wednesday. The cold front that brought severe weather to our area on Wednesday has now moved to our south, bringing showers and storms to the Florida peninsula. An area of high pressure is building to our west, which will help steer the Big Bend and South Georgia clear of any showers over the next few days.

Temperatures for overnight Thursday into early Friday morning are forecast to drop near 40 degrees. Temperatures will warm back up to the seasonable mid-60s Friday afternoon.

The high pressure will keep our skies rain-free for the overnight Thursday and as well for Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, rain chances remain on the low side, with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

