Millions in funds for south Georgia high-speed internet announced

A green light for Minnesota's internet and broadband expansion projects.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Jon Ossoff has just announced that efforts to expand internet access to counties throughout Georgia have now been approved for $234 million in funding.

The funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Senator Ossoff said he fought for these funds for people across Georgia.

“This broadband expansion is crucial for children who are doing schoolwork at home in the afternoons and for small businesses and farmers. We want to make sure every community in Georgia benefits from high-speed internet access,” Ossoff said.

The list below shows a breakdown of southwest Georgia counties and how much each local internet provider will receive.

Clay

Windstream Georgia Communications - $6,619,005.00

Clinch

Windstream Georgia Communications - $11,896,605.00

Coffee

Satilla Rural Electric Membership Corporation - 5,600,309.37

Decatur

Mediacom - $13,351,884.50

Grady

Grady Electric Membership Corporation - $9,304,206.30

Mitchell

Mitchell Electric Membership Corporation - $11,942,213.50

Randolph

Windstream Georgia Communications - $11,859,914.00

Seminole

Mediacom - $7,805,777.37

Thomas

Mediacom - $7,184,385.81

Wilcox

Irwin Electric Membership Corporation (partnership) - $433,109.56

Middle Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (partnership) - $2,504,169.29

Worth

Mitchell Electric Membership Corporation - $9,044,693.92

