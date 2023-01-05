Publix Chef Uri Lavine makes Bacon, Caramelized Onion, and Smoked Gouda Quiche

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make bacon, caramelized onion, and smoked gouda quiche.

Bacon, Caramelized Onion, and Smoked Gouda Quiche

Active Time - 30 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour, 30 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

Parchment paper

1 large leek

1 small, sweet onion

1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

1 tablespoon fresh chives

2 slices thick-cut bacon

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

3 large eggs

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup whole milk

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon fresh black pepper

4 oz Deli smoked gouda cheese

1 frozen deep-dish pie crust

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line the baking sheet with parchment. Shred cheese (about 1 cup). Slice onion thinly. Chop parsley, thyme, and chives finely. Cut and discard root end and green tops of leek, cut in half lengthwise, and cut into 1/2-inch thick slices. Rinse leeks well; then drain.

Chop bacon coarsely (wash hands).

2. Preheat a large sauté pan on medium for 2-3 minutes. Add bacon; cook and stir for 7-8 minutes, until crisp. Remove bacon (reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in pan). Add onions, leeks, and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook 18-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until caramelized. Remove from heat and

set aside to cool.

3. Combine in a medium mixing bowl: eggs, cream, and milk until blended.

Stir in nutmeg, parsley, thyme, chives, pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place crust on baking sheet. Scatter the bacon, cheese, and onion mixture evenly on the bottom of the pie crust. Pour egg mixture into the crust.

Bake 35-45 minutes until the filling is set and golden. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature. Serve.

