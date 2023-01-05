Science used to catch Idaho murder suspect also used in Tallahassee cold case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The technique using genetic genealogy that lead law enforcement to the suspect in the recent Idaho quadruple murder case also recently led to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case.

In the past, DNA that was found at a crime scene needed to be directly matched to a person in the DNA database. Otherwise, there was not much else that could be done. However, advancements made in recent years by forensic scientists have allowed genetic genealogists to locate potential suspects without a direct match, an expert told WCTV.

“If that case happened 50 years ago, DNA wasn’t part of forensics back then, so these cases come to these cold case investigators who then have to go through the evidence room and go to that box and see what they have.... do they have anything in there that might have DNA on it,” explained Director of Bio Information at Parabon Nanolabs, Dr. Ellen Greytak. “Then getting that DNA and getting a DNA profile from it can be challenging, especially with these really old cases and bone samples can be very, very difficult.”

According to Parabon Nanolabs, the new process includes running DNA through a DNA database to find potential family members who may match the samples found left behind at a crime scene. From there, law enforcement investigators work the leads by process of elimination until the correct person is tracked down.

Greytak said that while technological advancements have come a long way and have proven to be successful, they still present some challenges. For example, not every person that is flagged by a DNA match is a close relative to a potential suspect and in some cases, they may not know the person at all.

In June, the Tallahassee Police Department announced Parabon Nanolabs helped to conduct genetic genealogy testing on a 26-year-old cold case which led to the arrest of 71-year-old Alan Lefferts. Lefferts is now charged in connection to a 1996 murder at the Prince Murat motel. According to online records, his next court appearance is set for February 13.

