Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire

A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after their 91-year-old father’s home was destroyed in a fire.
By Savannah Kelley
Jan. 4, 2023
The fire happened last week on the 500 block of Putnam Drive.

Cornelia Franklin lived in the home with her father, Eddie Howard, who is blind.

“Oh my God, that’s all I could say,” Franklin told WCTV. “Oh my god.”

She came home last Wednesday night to find her father’s newly-remodeled home up in flames. The fire destroyed nearly everything.

“It’s like I’m starting out from scratch, which I’m okay with,” Franklin said. “But it’s just, we’re more concerned about our father and his State of mind, and it’s not good at the moment.”

Howard was inside the house when it caught fire. Thankfully, a neighbor, Michael Robison, rushed into the burning home to save Howard.

“I’m like, ‘Come on, you have to get out. The house is on fire,’” Robinson said.

Franklin says her father wasn’t badly hurt but that he is dealing with some medical complications. The two have been staying with family for the past week.

“He’s just so distraught right now,” Franklin said. “He wants to go home. He’s been in this home over 40 years. You know, and that’s all he knows.”

Howard’s daughters have set up a GoFundMe to help them rebuild the house.

