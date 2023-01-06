Amazon employee accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise

Devan Thomas is accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon.
Devan Thomas is accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon.(Memphis Police Department)
By Myracle Evans and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say an Amazon employee has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise.

According to the Memphis Police Department 26-year-old Devan Thomas stole $325,000 worth of items from Amazon that included Apple and Samsung phones, Nintendo consoles, cellphone accessories and jewelry.

Authorities said Amazon loss prevention specialists used a digital evidence trail and location tracking to link Thomas to the stolen merchandise.

Police said Thomas confessed to stealing the items.

According to Amazon, Thomas first started working for the company in November 2020.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screen shot included in the criminal complaint showed an AR-15 style rifle and included an...
Man accused of threatening FSU mass shooting to be detained
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a...
Science used to catch Idaho murder suspect also used in Tallahassee cold case
COVID virus
Tallahassee health experts weigh-in on new COVID variant
House damaged in fire on Putnam Drive
Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire
More sunshine is in the forecast as temperatures begin to feel much more like January.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 5

Latest News

FILE - American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian...
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Robert Jackson of Gadsden County and Melba Jacobs of Leon County joined five others in the...
Two locals inducted into the Florida Special Olympics Hall of Fame
The Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi for patients with Alzheimer’s, specifically...
US health officials approve closely watched Alzheimer’s drug
FILE - Norm Pattis, attorney for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, gives his opening statement in...
Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over confidential records release
Ashli Babbitt's mother was arrested Friday during a demonstration, police said.
Police: Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested during Jan. 6 demonstration