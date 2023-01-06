Arrest made in Thomas County shooting

Edward Cesena was arrested and transported to the Thomas County Jail, where he will be charged...
Edward Cesena was arrested and transported to the Thomas County Jail, where he will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.(TCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One is in custody following a deadly shooting in the 4900 block of Five Forks Road in Thomas County that happened Thursday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward Cesena was arrested and transported to the Thomas County Jail, where he will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, at approximately 10 a.m., Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Boston Police Department, and EMS responded to the 4900 block of Five Forks Road.

The units responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in that area.

Units found the victim, Isaac Miranda, had been struck once by a bullet in the upper torso.

Officers initiated CPR until EMS arrived. Miranda was transported to Archbold Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screen shot included in the criminal complaint showed an AR-15 style rifle and included an...
Man accused of threatening FSU mass shooting to be detained
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a...
Science used to catch Idaho murder suspect also used in Tallahassee cold case
House damaged in fire on Putnam Drive
Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire
More sunshine is in the forecast as temperatures begin to feel much more like January.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 5
A Tallahassee business owner was shocked and saddened after finding a racial slur written...
Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square

Latest News

A screen shot included in the criminal complaint showed an AR-15 style rifle and included an...
Man accused of threatening FSU mass shooting to be detained
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a...
Science used to catch Idaho murder suspect also used in Tallahassee cold case
Valdosta Police investigating Tuesday shooting
Arrested for selling drugs to an undercover police officer.
Jackson County man arrested for selling drugs to undercover police