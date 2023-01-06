Tallahassee health experts weigh-in on new COVID variant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new COVID strain, known as XBB. 1.5, is emerging in the United States.

According to the World Health Organization, it is the most transmissible variant yet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projected the strain accounts for more than 40% of COVID cases nationwide.

Local health officials WCTV spoke to about the new variant said that although it spreads faster, it does not appear to be making people any sicker.

“I’m not losing any sleep over this new variant,” said Nick Kacheris, a resident physician at TMH. “It’s not breaking through in the level of illness severity. People aren’t getting sicker than they would with a different COVID variant.”

Spokespersons for both of Tallahassee’s major hospitals confirmed neither facility was seeing a surge in cases. As of Thursday night, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital had 24 COVID patients and HCA Florida Capital Hospital had 21. TMH said only about 20% of the patients there were hospitalized because of the virus. HCA did not have a breakdown.

We don’t know how many, if any, of these patients are sick with the new variant because the hospitals do not test for the specific strain.

“I haven’t heard of any cases yet,” said Tanya Tatum with FAMU Health Services. However, I expect that we’ll be seeing some of it in the next few weeks or so.”

Tatum said FAMU’s testing site is just now starting to see a slight increase in cases. But she said this isn’t necessarily a result of the new variant. It could also be due to holiday travel.

“Right now, I’m not too worried about it,” Tatum said.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.