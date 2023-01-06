Trial set to begin later this month for Taylor County murder suspect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 is set to head to trial later this month in Taylor County.

Kenneth Burns was arrested in May 2020, a day after his ex-wife Lori Carlton was found dead in a home on Foley Cutoff Road.

Bond was set at $1 million in November 2021, sparking outrage among some of Carlton’s family members. According to an online fundraiser page, Carlton had two sons.

The Taylor County Clerk’s office confirmed the trial for Burns is scheduled to start with jury selection on January 23, and is scheduled to run through the week.

WCTV will post updates on the court case and trial as they unfold.

