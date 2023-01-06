Trial set to begin later this month for Taylor County murder suspect

Kenneth Burns was arrested in May 2020, after Lori Carlton was found dead in a Perry home.
(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 is set to head to trial later this month in Taylor County.

Kenneth Burns was arrested in May 2020, a day after his ex-wife Lori Carlton was found dead in a home on Foley Cutoff Road.

Bond was set at $1 million in November 2021, sparking outrage among some of Carlton’s family members. According to an online fundraiser page, Carlton had two sons.

The Taylor County Clerk’s office confirmed the trial for Burns is scheduled to start with jury selection on January 23, and is scheduled to run through the week.

WCTV will post updates on the court case and trial as they unfold.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screen shot included in the criminal complaint showed an AR-15 style rifle and included an...
Man accused of threatening FSU mass shooting to be detained
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a...
Science used to catch Idaho murder suspect also used in Tallahassee cold case
House damaged in fire on Putnam Drive
Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire
More sunshine is in the forecast as temperatures begin to feel much more like January.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 5
A Tallahassee business owner was shocked and saddened after finding a racial slur written...
Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square