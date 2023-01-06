WWII veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Playing the game he loves at 100 years old.

A Tallahassee man celebrated a century of living and golfing!

World War II Veteran John Sabados, for his 100th birthday, chose to spend the day doing what he loves to do most.

For some, taking a swing at living to 100 seems harder than making a hole-in-one, but for John Sabados, it’s just another day on this course.

“It is for everybody else but for me, it’s just another day,” said veteran John Sabados.

Sabados finds joy and pleasure in hitting the golf course.

“It’s good exercise, and I enjoy it,” John said.

Prior to the days of hitting the golf course, Sabados was called to war in May of 1945.

He was in the navy and his son, Randy, shared with WCTV some of his father’s stories during World War II.

“He did tell me that they were bombed and shot at on the ship he was stationed on. He saw people get killed who were right next to him,” said John’s son, Randy.

He was shipped to Okinawa, where he worked as a radioman.

“One night I got a call from a pilot that picked up the survivors from a b-29 that went down in Japan, and he says I can’t get up in the air because there are too many people in my airplane, and he was going to taxi from Japan to Okinawa, and I don’t know if he ever made it,” John said.

His son shared how grateful he is to have this opportunity to spend all of these years with his father.

“It’s amazing that he’s been around this long. Never in my wildest dreams did I think he’d be here for 100 years,” Randy said.

Sabados said the key to a happy life is to find joy in it. He enjoys whatever he wants to do, whenever he wants to do it.

