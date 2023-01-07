Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 7

Sunshine for Saturday but more clouds for Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It will be seasonable and sunny Saturday in the Big Bend and South Georgia as high pressure is forecast to sit close to the area. The clear sky is forecast to extend into Saturday night and early Sunday morning. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s near the coast.

A weak disturbance and decaying front is forecast to move through the area Sunday. Rain chances for the viewing area will be near zero, but clouds will move in by late morning and bring a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be near 70 inland. Monday morning lows will be near 70.

Mostly sunny conditions will return Monday with another weak disturbance forecast to approach the area Tuesday and bring a slight chance of a shower.

Besides a slim chance of a morning shower early Wednesday, rain-free conditions are in the forecast Wednesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

Another storm system is forecast to approach the eastern U.S. by the end of Thursday. Rain chances, so far, or forecast to be low as 30% as timing differences with global guidance models remained. So far, the morning low will be in the 40s with highs in the 60s.

