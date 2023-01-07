Replay: Full Court Friday (1/6)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more.

This week’s games include...

IMG Blue vs Florida High

Rickards vs Godby

Chiles vs St. John Paul II

Wakulla Christian vs Jefferson Co

Ocala Christian vs Aucilla Christian (GBB)

Providence (JAX) vs Lincoln (GBB)

