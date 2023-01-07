Replay: Full Court Friday (1/6)
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more.
This week’s games include...
IMG Blue vs Florida High
Rickards vs Godby
Chiles vs St. John Paul II
Wakulla Christian vs Jefferson Co
Ocala Christian vs Aucilla Christian (GBB)
Providence (JAX) vs Lincoln (GBB)
