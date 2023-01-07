Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire

The 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving, said FHP.
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Ben Kaplan and Katie Kaplan
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.

The driver of the truck, a 42-year-old man from Hosford, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers said the woman died at the scene.

FHP, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Tallahassee Fire Department, and Leon County EMS all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

