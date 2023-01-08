Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A mostly clear sky started Sunday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Increasing clouds are in the forecast as a disturbance aloft will move towards the Big Bend and South Georgia. The system was producing showers across the South Sunday morning, but it’s expected to weaken and only bring a slim chance of a stray shower overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s near the coast.

On-and-off cloud coverage is anticipated Monday through Wednesday as a second weak system is forecast to approach Monday night into Tuesday. Rain chances will be near zero Monday but be at 10% Tuesday and Wednesday.

A more potent storm system is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. by Thursday. As of this update, a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected with daytime highs in the mid 70s. Better rain odds (40% for now) will be in place Thursday night into early Friday morning with lows in the 50s. There will be a 20% chance of a morning shower Friday with clearing throughout the day and highs in the upper 60s.

Next Saturday will likely be nice with sunshine and the morning low near 40 and a high near 60.

