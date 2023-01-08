Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, Fla. (AP) — A woman died after she was thrown from a horse at a rodeo in the Florida panhandle, authorities said Sunday.

The 56-year-old woman had just finished competing in a barrel race at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday when she was thrown from the galloping horse on an exit ramp and struck a pole, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

The woman later died at a local hospital. Her identity was not immediately released, but the sheriff’s office said she is from out of state.

The Baker competition was part of the National Barrel Horse Association tour of rodeos around the country, according to the event’s website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Sunshine for Saturday but more clouds for Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 7
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
Robert Jackson of Gadsden County and Melba Jacobs of Leon County joined five others in the...
Two locals inducted into the Florida Special Olympics Hall of Fame

Latest News

Joe Biden makes first his trip to the southern border as president.
Biden walks stretch of US-Mexico border, amid GOP criticism
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD
Damar Hamlin posts photo from hospital bed rooting on the Buffalo Bills a week after his...
NFL's Hamlin remarkable recovery as Bills return to the field