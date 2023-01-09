$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town’s history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is. (Source: WCCO)
By Adam Duxter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCK, Wisc. (WCCO) – Wisconsin has a new multi-millionaire after a $15.1 million lottery ticket was sold in the town of Luck Wednesday.

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town’s history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is.

“Somebody was lucky,” store manager Paul Wondra said in disbelief.

With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a mystery for now.

Some residents said the tiny town is very community-oriented and hope the winner would use the money to help some of the businesses in the area.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Sunshine for Saturday but more clouds for Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 7

Latest News

Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through...
Fisher-Price again announces recall of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after at least 8 more deaths
In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into...
US law based on anti-Latino racism fuels immigration fight
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Special grand jury probing Trump, allies in Georgia finishes work