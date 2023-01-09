Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood

Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man injured.

According to TPD, the victim was walking near Clay Street and Volusia Street around 10:33 p.m. when he heard a gunshot.

When the victim started running, he realized he had been shot in the thigh, TPD said.

Shortly after the shooting, his friend took him to a local hospital.

TPD said when asked about the shooting, the victim did not share much information.

No arrests have been made at this time and there is no available suspect description.

