Suspect arrested in connection to murder in Valdosta during stolen vehicle investigation

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A man was arrested in connection to a murder case Monday morning as the Valdosta Police Department was investigating a stolen vehicle report.

According to VPD, a citizen called 911 a little before 2 a.m. to report that someone stole his vehicle which was parked on Lakeview Drive.

About 20 minutes later, VPD said a patrol officer spotted the vehicle stopped at an intersection near the 2200 Block of Barack Obama Boulevard. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect sped away and crashed in the 800 Block East Jane Street, VPD said.

Both the driver, 20-year-old Quintaviois Washington, and the passenger,18-year-old Willam Mattair, ran away but were later caught by a K-9 and taken into custody on charges related to the vehicle theft.

Washington had recently been indicted by a grand jury for his alleged involvement in a homicide that happened on July 19, 2021, along East Park Avenue. He faces a felony murder charge and assault charges in that case.

According to VPD, Mattair and Washington were transported to Lowndes County Jail.

