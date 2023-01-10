A 2022 year-in-review for Tallahassee homicides, violent crimes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police reported a total of 125 shootings in 2022, with 22 homicides and 96 shooting victims altogether.

“One crime is too many. One death is too many,” said TPD Chief Lawrence Revell.

Two major shootings shocked the community. In October, Demario Murray was killed and eight others were hurt during a shootout at Half Time Liquors on Pensacola Street.

Chief Revell said there were at least 50 law enforcement officers in the immediate area, but they still need the community to help in preventing crime. “There were many people who knew people were standing in the parking lot with guns … knew that there was a rifle being held in the parking lot openly,” said Chief Revell. “Nobody in that parking lot chose to tell one of the police officers that were standing within 100 yards of them.”

A shooting at a FAMU basketball court also sparked concern within the surrounding community. Chief Revell said both of these incidents involved people with ties to other areas. TPD works closely with other law enforcement agencies to track gang members who may be committing crimes in different jurisdictions, as well as in Tallahassee.

In 2022, TPD continued its work in targeting “hot spot” locations. Chief Revell said these are areas where they know drug and gang activity are likely to occur more often. He said the vast majority of Tallahassee crimes are directly related to drugs.

“That’s an issue we know where we have to have our community say enough’s enough,” said Chief Revell. He said if you see criminal or suspicious activity taking place, you can contact law enforcement anonymously, and that could help cut down on the number of crimes.

Despite the numbers, Chief Revell said, overall, Tallahassee is a safe community and he is excited about the direction the department is heading in 2023.

