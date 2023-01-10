Former NFL player opens Slim Chickens restaurant in Tallahassee

A new restaurant owned by a former NFL player and his wife opened in Tallahassee.
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new restaurant owned by a former NFL player and his wife opened in Tallahassee.

Slim Chickens held its newest opening at 2441 North Monroe Street on Monday.

Dozens of customers already lining the drive-through and lobby to get their fill.

The owners, Angelo and Kim Crowell, also own a Jersey Mike’s restaurant on Tennessee Street and will employ 100 local residents at the store.

Slim Chickens is located in 30 states and has 190 locations in the U.S. and internationally.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

Local doctor, athletic trainer weigh in on safety protocols amid Damar Hamlin incident
Local doctor, athletic trainer weigh in on safety protocols amid Damar Hamlin incident
Tallahassee Police rolls out pedestrian, bike safety enforcement plan
Tallahassee Police rolls out pedestrian, bike safety enforcement plan
A new restaurant owned by a former NFL player and his wife opened in Tallahassee.
Former NFL player opens Slim Chickens restaurant in Tallahassee