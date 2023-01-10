Former NFL player opens Slim Chickens restaurant in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new restaurant owned by a former NFL player and his wife opened in Tallahassee.

Slim Chickens held its newest opening at 2441 North Monroe Street on Monday.

Dozens of customers already lining the drive-through and lobby to get their fill.

The owners, Angelo and Kim Crowell, also own a Jersey Mike’s restaurant on Tennessee Street and will employ 100 local residents at the store.

Slim Chickens is located in 30 states and has 190 locations in the U.S. and internationally.

