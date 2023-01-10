GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.

Forney died at the scene. Hallmon was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing as the GBI is still collecting evidence, including witness testimony and information from the victims’ autopsies.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the Pelham Police Department at (229) 294-6000. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), or by clicking here.

