Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 10

WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the next storm system and the weekend chill.
By Mike McCall
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After full sunshine and 60s to near 70 Tuesday afternoon, it will be clear and chilly Tuesday night with inland lows near 40, but closer to 50 at the coast.

Wednesday will see some clouds, but still enough sunshine to rise into the low to mid 70s.

An approaching front will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by Thursday evening into early Friday morning. A few of those storms could be strong.

Much cooler air returns Friday afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Weekend lows will fall into the low to mid 30s Saturday morning with a chance of frost, then colder Sunday morning with a light freeze and lots of frost expected. There will likely be a few minor changes to the forecast as we get closer to the weekend. Warmer weather quickly returns next week.

