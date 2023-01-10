Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.(Peden+Munk/Pizza Hut)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from a few decades ago.

The Big New Yorker was a huge pizza from the 1990s that will be making a return after 25 years.

Customers will be able to order the 16-inch pizza starting next month.

The Big New Yorker is 30% bigger than a large pizza and has six oversized, foldable slices.

A plain cheese Big New Yorker costs just under $14.

Pizza Hut will only be selling them for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new restaurant owned by a former NFL player and his wife opened in Tallahassee.
Former NFL player opens Slim Chickens restaurant in Tallahassee
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
The Storm Prediction Center placed two-thirds of the viewing area under a "marginal" threat of...
Slim threat of severe weather late Thursday
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Romanian court upholds arrest of influencer Andrew Tate
Doctors are calling it “a remarkable recovery.”
UC Health: Hamlin now back in Buffalo
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Judge poised to consider migrant flights case
Students head to school in Leon County
Slow down: Speed limits dropping from 20 mph to 15 mph in many Leon County school zones